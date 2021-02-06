Mandan’s ‘Chocolate Walk’ encourages customers to shop local

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Valentine’s Day is about a week away and Mandan businesses joined together to encourage customers to shop local for the sweet holiday, with a chocolate walk.

Dot Frank is one of 19 business owners participating this year. Customers also had incentives to shop local. Frank said cold weather is always a challenge, so small stores added chocolate door prizes.

”I mean it’s so easy these days to hop on your computer self isolated at home or in your cubical at the office and not get out and meet who makes up the community,” said Cappuccino on Collins owner Dot Frank.

This is the second year Mandan businesses have held the chocolate walk. Frank said she hopes more businesses will join next year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.