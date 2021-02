BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a super weekend for more than one reason. Of course, we have the football game and the KFYR-TV Bowling Classic on Sunday but, there’s also a bit event coming up tomorrow.

Dot Frank is the Executive Director of the Mandan Progress Organization and she’s here to tell us about the Chocolate Walk happening on February 6th in Mandan.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.