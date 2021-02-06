Advertisement

KFYR-TV Bowling Classic this weekend

KFYR-TV Bowling Classic
KFYR-TV Bowling Classic(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the 35th year in a row, the best bowlers in the region will gravitate to Midway Lanes in Mandan for the KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic.

Jim Mellon and his staff figured out a way to make it work during the pandemic.

The 120 contestants will be split into two groups on Saturday, and after eight games the top 30 will advance to Sunday morning with the final five making the TV show.

”We’re so happy to be able to have it with everything going on. We have taken all of the precautions that we need to take to make sure everybody is safe and we’re watching the numbers and this thing is going to go off for 35 straight years. We thought we were going to have to have an interruption but we’re not going to do it,” said Mellon.

“This tournament, 35 years running, and I’ve bowled it every year I’ve been able to since turning 18. It’s just a nostalgia week. It’s fun to see all of the guys come out and the young kids coming up in here and as far a competition goes it’s one of the best around,” said Bryan Goehring, Midway Lanes.

Live coverage of the stepladder finals on Sunday begins at 11:30 a.m. Central Time on Sunday, Feb. 7. You can watch it on KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV and KMOT-TV.

