Kenmare School Board wants feedback for bond vote

KENMARE, N.D. – The Kenmare Public School Board is considering another bond referendum to provide much-needed expansions for their school building.

But first, they are collecting feedback from stakeholders before even putting it up to vote.

After trying and failing three times to get enough votes to pass, now the school board has contracted an outside source to conduct a survey to gauge voter interest in expanding the school.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Godfrey said mailers and emails went out to the community with a link to the survey.

Godfrey also said the asking price this time around has been lowered going for a little more than $6 million.

“The costs have been cut virtually in half. We’ve really scaled down what we’re seeking as far as classroom space, as far as the gym size, many things. So we’re really hoping this is something that our stakeholders will approve,” said Godfrey.

Whether the bond will go up for a vote will depend on the survey results.

The survey closes on Feb. 12 and the results will be discussed by the school board at their meeting on Feb. 16.

The school board meeting will be live streamed on the schools Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.