Dickinson rehab incorporating Valentine cards into therapy for kids

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The youngest hearts are reaching out to the oldest in Dickinson this Valentine’s Day, while developing their speech and physical skills.

Rehab Visions in Dickinson is using Valentine’s Day as a way to get creative in the therapy room, and they hope that sticks to others in the community.

These Valentines cards are serving a bigger purpose.

“Our traditional therapists work on cutting, and handwriting. Our physical therapists would have the children stand to work on their activities to work their core strength and balance,” said speech therapist Jana Pearson.

With every dot of red, the picture and the children painting them are growing.

“It’s a wonderful project to help support the community and help children leave at the same time not only their therapy skills but also their life skills,” said Rehab Visions area manager, Jean Herauf.

These small works of art will soon decorate the rooms of an assisted living center.

“We want those people to know that there are people out there that know they are there and want to reach out and let them know that somebody cares, " said Herauf.

Therapists say it gives the kids a way to be creative while learning the importance of giving back to others.

“This is all the children’s ideas. We would direct them, but this came from their hearts,” said Pearson.

Soon all these letters will be sealed, and the warm wishes attached to them will be felt around town.

“It’s something I think we can do to warm some hearts,” said Herauf.

As the paint washes off, the warm hearts on paper will create the brightest of smiles this Valentine’s day.

The Dickinson Public Library is collecting cards until Thursday, February 11th to be delivered to area nursing homes.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.