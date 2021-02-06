Daylight Savings running out of time at the legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers are attempting to improve sleeping patterns, reduce car crashes, improve healthy appetites and reduce headaches all with one bill.

On March 14th, North Dakota will spring their clocks forward an hour.

Every time the seasons turn, we all partake in the tradition of having the wrong time on our oven clocks for 6 months.

But if a bill passes, that issue sunsets.

“It’s becoming a title wave across the country”. That’s how one lawmaker described one of the most contentious debates in the Capitol: whether or not to keep Daylight Savings.

Lawmakers who support the move said they’re responding to constituents imploring they look into the matter.

“Veterans, retired farmers, young and old, rich and poor. It seems to bother a lot of people that there’s such a thing as Daylight Savings Time. People don’t like springing ahead and falling back, and the people I talk to want to spring ahead and stay there,” said R-Wahpeton, Sen. Jason Heitkamp.

There’s not just one, but two identical bills that would make Daylight Savings permanent.

One concern would be if North Dakota did it alone, it would put the state on an island and cause confusion at the borders. Similar to when Mandan and Bismarck were in different time zones.

“If we would all go to Daylight Savings Time all the time, I’d be on board. But I have a real problem with it because it’s affecting a whole lot of people who live on one side and work on the other, and kinda gotta have two clocks in your head all the time,” Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, said.

According to the National Coalition of State Legislatures, 32 states considered laws making Daylight Savings Time permanent in 2020 alone.

But in order for it to be enacted, it would take an act of Congress to approve it.

13 states are waiting for that approval.

In North Dakota, the committee overseeing one of the bills voted to give the bill a “do pass” recommendation and will move on to the Senate for a vote.

