Creedence Energy Services, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions awarded grant to test biosurfactants at existing wells

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trials on a new oil treatment that increases oil mobility and production will start soon thanks to a grant approved by the North Dakota Industrial Commission.

Creedence Energy Services and Locus Bio-Energy Solutions were awarded the grant to test their biosurfactants at existing wells.

People working on the project say their chemistries outperform existing synthetic chemicals to enhance oil recovery and extend well lifespans. They also say it’s less expensive than re-fracking.

“We’re really trying to provide a smaller economic impact option to producers to either curb their production decline or find new production, especially with the constraints on drilling activity right now,” said Creedence Energy Services Lead Technical Advisor Eric Nelson.

Nelson says they hope to begin the on-site trials within the next couple months.

