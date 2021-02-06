Advertisement

Creedence Energy Services, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions awarded grant to test biosurfactants at existing wells

Creedence Energy Services
Creedence Energy Services(Creedence Energy Services)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trials on a new oil treatment that increases oil mobility and production will start soon thanks to a grant approved by the North Dakota Industrial Commission.

Creedence Energy Services and Locus Bio-Energy Solutions were awarded the grant to test their biosurfactants at existing wells.

People working on the project say their chemistries outperform existing synthetic chemicals to enhance oil recovery and extend well lifespans. They also say it’s less expensive than re-fracking.

“We’re really trying to provide a smaller economic impact option to producers to either curb their production decline or find new production, especially with the constraints on drilling activity right now,” said Creedence Energy Services Lead Technical Advisor Eric Nelson.

Nelson says they hope to begin the on-site trials within the next couple months.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Heath
Missing Bismarck man found in ice house
Cigarettes
11 Bismarck businesses reported for selling tobacco to minors
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Twelve North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades
12 North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades
Post-game prayer
Small S.D. town’s post-game routine making an impact

Latest News

Minot Air Force Base
Airmen, families reflect on importance of Black History Month on Minot Air Force Base
Minot's 'worst' intersection
Upcoming road project would improve Minot’s “worst” intersection
Minot man accused of raping two minors
House kills seven vaccine requirements bills