County by County, February 5, 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County, Your News Leader looks at an event for kids when school is out, a change in mask policy for a school district, a closure due to the frigid weather, and an opportunity to speak and learn more about law enforcement in another!

Minot Public Schools has a scheduled school day off, so if parents are worried about taking the day off to watch their kids, no need to worry, Roosevelt Park Zoo has you covered.

On Feb. 15 Roosevelt Park Zoo will be offering a schools out day camp for kids five to ten years old.

They have half-day and full day sessions from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Kids will have a variety of games and activities to encourage exploration and learning.

During a special school board meeting on Feb. 3, the Stanley School Board amended the mask requirement in schools.

Masks will be required when social distancing cannot be practiced.

The extreme windshield temperatures North Dakota is seeing this weekend has led to some closures.

Bottineau Winter Park is closed Feb. 4 through Feb. 7.

They will reopen on Feb. 11, if weather permits.

The Benson County Sheriff’s Department is inviting the community to join them on Feb. 13 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for Coffee with a Cop at Earl’s Bar in Leeds.

They encourage community members to come ask questions, learn more about the department, and break down barriers.

For information or details you can find more on the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.