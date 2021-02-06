Bond set at $50,000 for Joshua Kringen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bond was set at $50,000 for 35-year-old Joshua Kringen, owner of Mondak Sports, after he was accused of paying a 16-year-old girl $200 for sex.

Kringen was charged with two felonies: Patronizing a Minor for Commercial Sexual Activity and Corruption Or Solicitation Of Minors. Police say Kringen was contacting people through an app called SeekingArrangement, which caters to “Sugar Daddies” and “Sugar Babies.”

The 16-year-old girl told officers she made contact with a man on the app in December of 2020. She said a roughly 40-year-old man with light colored hair picked her up in his truck and paid her $200 to have sex.

Police executed a search warrant on the man’s SeekingArrangement profile, where they say they found several other conversations discussing paying people for sex.

The girl told police the suspect also stated that he owns two businesses and is married, which matched a description of Kringen, according to police.

Detectives say the man’s profile on the SeekingArrangement app contained a picture of Kringen, and payments for membership were directed to his company credit card.

Police say the 16-year-old girl pointed out Kringen from a lineup of pictures as the man who paid her for sex.

If convicted, Kringen faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for Patronizing a Minor for Commercial Sexual Activity and a maximum of five years for Corruption Or Solicitation Of Minors.

