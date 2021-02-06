Airmen, families reflect on importance of Black History Month on Minot Air Force Base

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Team Minot at Minot Air Force Base gathered Friday to celebrate and reflect on Black History Month.

The African American Heritage Council on Minot Air Force Base hosted its Black History Month kickoff event February 5, at the base exchange.

Allison King has seen a lot of history, and during the event she got to witness another milestone.

The commanders of the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing signed a Black History Month proclamation.

”I can’t express the feelings to see this community doing what they are doing for the black history month,” said King.

King’s daughter Master Sgt. Latisha Speaks read the proclamation and said the day was special for both she and her mom.

”I know she is really excited to see us be a part of something so good,” said Speaks who serves as 5th Civil Engineer Squadron Superintend over Ops Engineering.

The theme for this year’s celebration was the Representation, Identity, and Diversity of the Black family.

Airmen also used the day to provide for families in need.

”We’ll be doing an initial needs drive for the YWCA. We’re going to be giving diapers and essential needs to homeless women and children,” said 91st Missile Security Operation Squadron TSgt Perry Sinclair, who also serves as the African American Heritage Council President.

Organizers commented on the importance of this month to the community.

”It was important because I feel like there are so many people who are not fully aware of the impact that members of the black community have had on America,” said African American Heritage Council Vice President TSgt. Alise Brazell.

The airmen thanked leadership for participating.

The African American Heritage Council planned two more events this month to celebrate black history.

There will be a luncheon on Feb. 17 and a celebration of black history on the Feb. 26.

