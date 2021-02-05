BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Our political situation probably never been more divided, we just went through a contentious election and now there’s constant disagreement throughout our government.

Sue Skalicky is the Program Coordinator for Humanities North Dakota and she joins me this morning to discuss virtual classes are being offered to help us better understand our constitution and the Bill of Rights.

