Update to rollout of COVID vaccines through First District Health Unit

By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit in Minot has already help vaccinated 40% of the 75 and up population in Ward County.

Leadership with the provider said two groups of two administer the vaccinations. Nursing Director Roxanne Vendsel said they usually see between 180 to 225 people daily. Soon she said they will move to vaccinate those 65 and up.

Vendsel said nursing staff have been busy, but are extremely happy to help.

“Now that it’s here, and we’re able to get it into the arms of these folks, it’s been amazing,” said Vendsel.

Vendsel said she encourages all those in the 75 and up group who have not received their vaccination to make an appointment.

