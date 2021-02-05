Advertisement

Thrifty White Pharmacies are offering both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine
Vaccine(KFYR-TV)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thrifty White Pharmacies in North Dakota are now scheduling appointments for both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are limited by the number of doses the company is allocated.

So far, Thrifty White is only administering to people 75 and older.

Do not call your pharmacy, since the appointments are only being made online at thrifty white dot com slash covid 19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Heath
Missing Bismarck man found in ice house
Cigarettes
11 Bismarck businesses reported for selling tobacco to minors
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Twelve North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades
12 North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades
Post-game prayer
Small S.D. town’s post-game routine making an impact

Latest News

Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Human trafficking not just a big city problem
V-Safe
CDC tracks COVID vaccine side effects through V-Safe app
North Dakota Legislature
ND House kills vote to end State of Emergency
Learning about cyberbullies
Sixth-graders learn about cyberbullies with creative presentations