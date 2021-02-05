Thrifty White Pharmacies are offering both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thrifty White Pharmacies in North Dakota are now scheduling appointments for both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are limited by the number of doses the company is allocated.

So far, Thrifty White is only administering to people 75 and older.

Do not call your pharmacy, since the appointments are only being made online at thrifty white dot com slash covid 19 vaccine.

