Sixth-graders learn about cyberbullies with creative presentations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Social media has drastically changed our lives.

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok and Snapchat have all allowed us to stay connected with friends and family, and maybe even helped us meet new friends.

But with the good, comes some bad.

We’re talking cyberstalking.

It’s something students at Wachter Middle School are learning all about right now. Their teacher hopes a creative approach will let the seriousness of cyberstalking sink in.

Like most kids his age, sixth-grader Alex Mauch is comfortable with a computer and with social media.

“I have Tik Tok, Instagram and Snapchat. I check them two or three times a day so not too much,” said Mauch.

He knows sometimes bad things can happen on social media, including cyberbullying.

That’s the topic of discussion in teacher Melissa Korslien’s digital literacy class at Wachter middle school. Mauch and his classmates are learning about the different types of cyberbullying with some creative presentations

“Our presentation was about harassment,” said Wachter sixth-grader Laura Horning.

The groups covered each of the eight different types.

“We learned about cyberstalking, which can often lead to suicide and depression,” added Mauch.

Their teacher hopes these creative skits and cheers make an impression on the students.

“By knowing these other forms, they can identify it a little bit easier if they see it happen to someone else,” said Wachter digital literacy teacher Melissa Korslien. “We’ve talked about cyberbullying since they were in kindergarten or first grade, but the older they get the more likely they are to use social media to see It happen or to experience it themselves.”

Now, they’re a little better prepared just in case they are one day the victim of a cyberbully.

Korslien covers two cyberbullying standards in her digital literacy classes. Students learn about the different types of cyberbullying and how to protect themselves and stop it if it happens to them or a friend.

