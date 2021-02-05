President Biden’s executive orders could further hurt the oil and gas sector

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The future of the United States’ oil and gas dominance is under question as President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders aimed at addressing climate change.

From the halt on the Keystone XL Pipeline to the moratorium on new drilling permits on federal land, lawmakers in states with large energy sectors and oil and gas leaders said they feel they’re already jumping through hoops to keep the industry alive.

When a pipeline is shut down, like the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline, oil industry leaders said the alternative method to moving oil would be a return to rail. “It’s not going to be as safe, it’s not going to be as reliable, and it’s not going to come at the most economic method of doing it. But I think that producers are going to get their oil to market,” said North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness.

North Dakota’s congressional delegation have teamed up with several western senators in support of a bill to reauthorize the Keystone Pipeline. “It is ironic that President Biden, who bills himself as a unifying jobs creator would start his presidency going after an industry that provides opportunity and a better way of life for every American,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. But the journey to reauthorization could be met with opposition as executive orders can only be overturned by Congress passing a bill to do so. If the president vetoes the bill, Congress would have to work together again to override that. Industry leaders said their concerned about the future of the Dakota Access Pipeline and the confusion the moratorium on new federal drilling permits is causing. “It’s really a checkerboard of private, federal, tribal, and state minerals out there and it’s pretty hard,” said Ness. Ness said, however, that there is a silver lining. U.S. tribes were excluded from the permit freeze. He said drilling, which the Biden administration claims is bad for the environment, will be allowed to continue on Fort Berthold.

Drilling on that tribal land accounts for about 20% of the state’s oil and gas production.

Ness added the moratorium for federal lands isn’t stopping drilling, it’s making the process less orderly. He said many oil companies are having to maneuver their wells around federal lands, creating confusion when some land may fit into more than one category.

