ND House kills vote to end State of Emergency

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota remains in an almost year-long State of Emergency.

The North Dakota House of Representatives voted and failed a resolution that called for the end of the State of Emergency. And if passed by the Senate, it would effectively bring it to an end.

The debate amongst lawmakers focused on federal aid that is available during declared emergencies.

On the same day, the House passed a bill that would give the state legislature the authority to force a special session if requested during a state of emergency.

HB 1118 would allow lawmakers to request a special session. If the governor ignores the request, the lawmakers would be called in 30 days after the request is made.

That bill passed 88 - 6 and will move to the Senate.

Meanwhile, the Senate passed its own version of a Special Session bill.

Under SB 2124, a state of emergency must be voted on and extended by the state legislature every 30 days.

When asked about any of these bills, lawmakers said it has nothing to do with Burgum’s actions.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.