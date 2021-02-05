Minot man accused of raping two minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 26-year-old Minot man was arrested Thursday for raping two minors and having inappropriate videos of them.

Bismarck police arrested Micah Mills for two counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of corruption of a minor, and possession of certain materials.

According to police, Mills had sex with a 16-year-old on multiple occasions between August 2019 and August 2020, while he was 25.

Officers say Mills raped another victim who was 14 years old.

During a search of Mills phone, officers located videos of the victim performing sex acts on him.

Mills admitted to police he had sex with both minors.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

