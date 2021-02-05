Advertisement

Killdeer Public School district unveils new high school exterior design

New Killdeer school
New Killdeer school(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Killdeer Public School district administrators unveiled the exterior design of their new $34 million high school.

The approximately 110,000 square-foot school can house 800 students in grades seven through twelve.

“Every closet nook and cranny in this building is filled up with students and teachers, and we’re just simply out of space. Our enrollment continues to grow,” said Killdeer Superintendent Jeff Simmons.

The school will be located about half a mile west of the current school and is expected to be finished fall of 2022.

