Human trafficking not just a big city problem

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the Super Bowl coming up this weekend, police in Tampa Bay, Fla., are keeping their eye out for human traffickers working the crowd.

While it’s clear that human traffickers focus on large events, the Bismarck Police Department is reminding community members that trafficking happens every day here in North Dakota.

Sgt. Michael Bolme, with the Bismarck Police Investigations Section, says there are dozens of women in the state working as prostitutes, many of them juveniles or runaways. He says the sex workers operate a circuit.

“Basically, they’ll be in Bismarck a couple of days, then go to Dickinson and then to Minot, Watford, cities like Beulah; those smaller towns. It’s simply for the money. They know there are customers here,” said Bolme.

Bolme says the Bismarck Police Department is consistently keeping an eye on websites where transactions for trafficking are known to occur. He also advises parents to stay engaged with their children.

If you suspect somebody is in a bad situation, contact your local law enforcement.

