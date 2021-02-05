Advertisement

Human trafficking not just a big city problem

Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received several burglary reports.(ap newsroom)
By Monica Hannan
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the Super Bowl coming up this weekend, police in Tampa Bay, Fla., are keeping their eye out for human traffickers working the crowd.

While it’s clear that human traffickers focus on large events, the Bismarck Police Department is reminding community members that trafficking happens every day here in North Dakota.

Sgt. Michael Bolme, with the Bismarck Police Investigations Section, says there are dozens of women in the state working as prostitutes, many of them juveniles or runaways. He says the sex workers operate a circuit.

“Basically, they’ll be in Bismarck a couple of days, then go to Dickinson and then to Minot, Watford, cities like Beulah; those smaller towns. It’s simply for the money. They know there are customers here,” said Bolme.

Bolme says the Bismarck Police Department is consistently keeping an eye on websites where transactions for trafficking are known to occur. He also advises parents to stay engaged with their children.

If you suspect somebody is in a bad situation, contact your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Heath
Missing Bismarck man found in ice house
Cigarettes
11 Bismarck businesses reported for selling tobacco to minors
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Twelve North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades
12 North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades
Post-game prayer
Small S.D. town’s post-game routine making an impact

Latest News

V-Safe
CDC tracks COVID vaccine side effects through V-Safe app
Vaccine
Thrifty White Pharmacies are offering both doses of COVID-19 vaccine
North Dakota Legislature
ND House kills vote to end State of Emergency
Learning about cyberbullies
Sixth-graders learn about cyberbullies with creative presentations