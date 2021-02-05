Advertisement

Huff Hills making snow

Picture courtesy: Andrew Beck
Picture courtesy: Andrew Beck(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the extreme cold weather this week is unwelcome for many, for skiers and snowboarders it might be exactly what they need.

The Huff Hills ski area can make snow if the conditions are right.

“There’s a ton of variables with it. It has to be well below freezing. It’s wind, humidity, and everything else. We had really way too warm at the beginning of the season, but lately we have had great conditions for snow making. We have recovered and gotten a lot more terrain open,” said Andrew Beck the Mountain Operations Manager at Huff Hills.

While it is necessary to have cold weather for snow-making, Beck adds, “if we could stay away from the record cold, that would be good.” 

Huff Hills Ski Area is still closed this weekend due to the extremely cold temperatures, but is reopening next week with expectations for some great skiing.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Allen Townson
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled; Devils Lake man found deceased
Theodore Heath
Missing Bismarck man found in ice house
Theodore Heath
UPDATE: Missing man who prompted Silver Alert found safe north of Bismarck
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.4% rate; 140 positive; 0 deaths; +3,537 vaccinated

Latest News

Gov. Doug Burgum
Bill to ban governors from donating/endorsing in elections
Dakota Access Pipeline
President Biden’s executive orders could further hurt the oil and gas sector
COVID vaccines through First District Health Unit
Update to rollout of COVID vaccines through First District Health Unit
Guilty Sweets ND
Main Street Minute: Guilty Sweets ND makes Minot sweeter