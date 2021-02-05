Huff Hills making snow

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the extreme cold weather this week is unwelcome for many, for skiers and snowboarders it might be exactly what they need.

The Huff Hills ski area can make snow if the conditions are right.

“There’s a ton of variables with it. It has to be well below freezing. It’s wind, humidity, and everything else. We had really way too warm at the beginning of the season, but lately we have had great conditions for snow making. We have recovered and gotten a lot more terrain open,” said Andrew Beck the Mountain Operations Manager at Huff Hills.

While it is necessary to have cold weather for snow-making, Beck adds, “if we could stay away from the record cold, that would be good.”

Huff Hills Ski Area is still closed this weekend due to the extremely cold temperatures, but is reopening next week with expectations for some great skiing.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.