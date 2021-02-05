Fire breaks out in northeast Minot home early Friday morning

MINOT, N.D. – Early Friday morning a fire broke out in a Minot home, sending one person to the hospital.

Fire crews responded to a call to Mulberry Loop Friday morning shortly before 10 a.m.

There were no signs of a fire on the outside, but flames were seen on the upper floor.

The fire was put out within minutes of responding.

The person who reported the fire did suffer burns to their hands and were taken to Trinity Hospital.

Firefighters have remained on the scene throughout the day to check for hot spots and flare ups.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

