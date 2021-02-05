Advertisement

Find out how to watch the legislative session live

By Morgan Benth
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The COVID-19 pandemic has made life more difficult in many ways, but it’s also made at least one thing easier: access to North Dakota’s state legislature. It’s now possible to listen in on this legislative session without ever stepping foot inside the Capitol.

Most people can agree transparency and accessibility to government are important cornerstones of American democracy. And North Dakota is upgrading its technology to make sure you can view and participate in the lawmaking process no matter where you are.

Karen Ehrens works from home and has been cautious about venturing out during the pandemic, but she still wanted to be involved in the legislative session. Technological advances at the State Capitol have allowed her to remotely testify twice on matters important to her and her work.

“I think I was the first one to provide the testimony for that particular committee, so it was a little awkward. But by the second time I did it, it was much more smooth,” said active community member Karen Ehrens.

Watching testimonies and floor votes are easier than ever as well. Everything is live streamed, all you have to do is click the link and find which committee you’d like to watch. Lawmakers said this is the most transparent session they’ve ever seen.

“You can watch the committee meetings which you could never do before unless you’ve showed up in person. So there’s a lot more transparency,” said Rep. Mark Owens, R-Grand Forks.

With all of the past hearings available as recordings as well, what’s said in the committee hearings is permanently on record.

“If there is one positive thing from the pandemic, it’s that there are now cameras. People who live outside of Bismarck are more able to participate. People who may have disabilities may be more able to participate,” said Ehrens.

She said more could be done, however, to help those who may not have access to computers or the internet. To watch committee hearings, submit testimony, check the legislative session schedule, and find bills you can go to legis.nd.gov.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Allen Townson
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled; Devils Lake man found deceased
Theodore Heath
Missing Bismarck man found in ice house
Theodore Heath
UPDATE: Missing man who prompted Silver Alert found safe north of Bismarck
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.4% rate; 140 positive; 0 deaths; +3,537 vaccinated

Latest News

Picture courtesy: Andrew Beck
Huff Hills making snow
Gov. Doug Burgum
Bill to ban governors from donating/endorsing in elections
Dakota Access Pipeline
President Biden’s executive orders could further hurt the oil and gas sector
COVID vaccines through First District Health Unit
Update to rollout of COVID vaccines through First District Health Unit