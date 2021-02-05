Advertisement

Experts say the economy is slowly recovering from the pandemic

Money
Money(CNN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Economic recovery and market gains; the data is in and experts say they’re hopeful.

Vaccine rollouts, better than expected jobless claims numbers, stimulus talks and good earnings reports are all contributing to a recovering economy.

“Overall, we’re definitely trending in the right direction,” said Securian Financial Services Advisor David Wald.

Investors have taken note as Wall Street’s market indices jumped for the fourth straight day. COVID vaccinations have played their part in recovery as well, as more people get the shots.

The Department of Labor reports 779,000 new jobless claims for last week, the lowest its been since late November. North Dakota is following suit with 4.1% unemployment claims for December, compared to November’s 4.2%.

“It absolutely does indicate a recovery. We’re not back to pre-pandemic levels, but it has fallen sharply since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Job Service North Dakota Communications Officer Sarah Arntson.

Stimulus talks are creating hope for another payout as Democrats push ahead with a bill that would provide $1,400 for many Americans. Wald says company earnings reports are doing well, which is also indicative of economic growth.

David Wald says there’s still a possibility for volatility, which is why it’s important to take into account various economic factors when tracking recovery.

