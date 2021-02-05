Advertisement

Carson man accused of sexually assaulting minor for two years

Dwight Edinger
Dwight Edinger(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A 58-year-old Carson man was arrested Wednesday after telling Grant County deputies he would inappropriately touch a 15-year-old.

The victim reported to her school counselor that Dwight Edinger would touch her through her clothing and under her shirt for approximately two years.

According to court documents, the victim would tell Edinger to stop, but he would continue to grope her multiple times a day.

When interviewed by deputies, Edinger stated he may have touched her by accident when they were wrestling or while he was tickling her.

Wednesday morning, Edinger took a polygraph test. He admitted to Sheriff John Foss he touched the victim for sexual pleasure.

Edinger also told Sheriff Foss he was sexually attracted to the 15-year-old but would never have sex with her.

Edinger is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, he is being held on a $250,000 bond.

