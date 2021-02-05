Advertisement

Bill to ban governors from donating/endorsing in elections

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the last election cycle, Gov. Doug Burgum donate more than $2 million to political action committees and found himself in an endorsement battle with fellow Republicans.

Now, some lawmakers are working on a bill that would bar him and any future governors from donating to the campaigns of legislative candidates or to political action committees supporting candidates as well.

“He was essentially choosing who our District 28 representatives should be, and that’s not right. We’re the people’s house, we have to remember that,” said Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton.

Lawmakers questioned if the bill would be legal under the first amendment giving people free speech. Recent Supreme Court cases have upheld cases supporting unlimited political donations.

The Governor’s Office declined to comment on the bill.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

