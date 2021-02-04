Trinity Health online payment portal down
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health is directing patients to pay bills over the phone while the online payment website is under maintenance.
A spokesperson for Trinity said it’s not confirmed when the site will be back up.
Patients can call 701-857-5105 to pay their bill.
Trinity also resumed in-person hours at its business office this Monday, with mask and social distancing requirements.
