Trinity Health online payment portal down

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health is directing patients to pay bills over the phone while the online payment website is under maintenance.

A spokesperson for Trinity said it’s not confirmed when the site will be back up.

Patients can call 701-857-5105 to pay their bill.

Trinity also resumed in-person hours at its business office this Monday, with mask and social distancing requirements.

