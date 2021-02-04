Sports Spotlight: Gunner Swanson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A gunner in basketball is slang for a player that is shooting too much. This week’s Sports Spotlight shines on Gunner Swanson, but in this case, Gunner is his name, not his actions on the floor for the Demons of Bismarck High.

At 6-5, Swanson was made to be a basketball player and so far, doing it for the Demons has been one of his greatest joys.

“The pride and the camaraderie between teammates and fans with people coming up to me in the streets and ask if I play for the Demons. And I say yes I do I play for the Demons and it is just a great feeling to be recognized as a Demon,” said Swanson, Bismarck High senior.

And the Demons are happy they have Swanson.

“I’ve grown up with him and he is just a great leader to have on the court. He is one of my best friends and it is just nice when you have someone like him on the court that you can always know he is going to be open or find you when you are open because he has such great vision on the court and great athletes around him,” said Logan Schaubert, Bismarck High senior.

The Demons are looking to repeat as WDA champions this year and for this year’s senior class of BHS hanging another banner is a goal a long time in the making.

“This group is a group we have watched since they were 8th graders and freshman, and we knew this 2021 group was going to be a special group lead by Gunner. It takes some of the stress off you as a coach when you have guys that are doing things the right way,” said Jordan Wilhelm, Bismarck High head boys’ basketball coach.

While winning another WDA title as well as a state title is the goal for this year Swanson’s future has been made clear as he will head up the road to play next season for the University of Mary.

“Obviously, it is close to home, it is basically in my back yard, and I love that I would still be able to be involved with my brothers and my family so, that is a plus. Then the camaraderie that they have out there. I have been talking to some of the guys and they basically say it is like a family and I just want to be a part of that family,” said Swanson.

While Bismarck High to UMary transition will be tough for Swanson he has someone to talk to in a guy who did it in Wilhelm.

“He was a little bias but not a ton and he had some good points in my decision making and stuff like that,” said Swanson

“Me being a former UMary Marauder I can’t wait to see him in the orange and blue! But I think they got a good one out there in Gunner,” said Wilhelm.

Before Swanson switches to the Orange and Blue he’s got a couple more games for the Demons including Friday night when they host Dickinson.

