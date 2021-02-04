Advertisement

Speed Limit: 80 mph?

Speed limit sign
Speed limit sign(KY3)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone’s guilty of it. You see the speed limit sign and add an extra five miles.

Thursday, lawmakers considered making that additional five miles an hour permanent by increasing interstate speed limits to 80.

The state would have to pay to replace many of the road signs, but lawmakers said many of them are already on track to be replaced soon anyway.

But those enforcing the law say it could lead to even higher illegal speeds.

“We are all well aware of those drivers who will continue to push the envelope. They will take the increase to 80 and the potential decrease in penalties as a sign it is acceptable to go five to 10 miles an hour over the limit or even greater,” Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas said.

According to the Insurance Institute for highway safety, nine other states have speed limit 80 or faster.

