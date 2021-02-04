Small S.D. town’s post-game routine making an impact

BISON, S.D. - Over the past year and through this pandemic, we’ve all been searching for good news. We crave the stories of people doing good things, helping others and inspiring change.

Here’s another of those stories: a group of small-town South Dakota basketball players are leading by example and sharing their faith and gratitude in an unexpected place. They are inspiring others to be grateful, no matter what.

The Bison Cardinals may not be the best team on the floor. In fact, just last week, they won their first game in two years. It is what these players do after every single game that’s got people talking.

“It’s just always something we’ve done. It’s a tradition now,” said Gavin Nelson, a senior on the Bison Cardinal basketball team.

That tradition: after every game, win or lose, the Cardinals head to center court and say a prayer.

“We pray for their safe return home, and that we had a good game without injury. And if there were injuries, we pray for the quick recovery of the people that were injured,” said Bison senior Eli Harpster.

“It’s a good chance to thank the Lord for everything that we were gifted, including our bodies to play the game, the chance to play the game, with COVID and everything,” added teammate Levi Krautshun.

It is a tradition that began long before their coach Alan Grinsteinner moved to town, but it is one he has embraced the practice 100%

“Our priorities are in order, faith, then families, schoolwork and then basketball,” said Grinsteinner, who has been coaching in Bison since 2018.

The prayers are student led; no team is ever forced to join.

The Bison Cardinals post-game prayer tradition is now spreading like wildfire. The Mott-Regent Wildfire were so inspired by the Cardinals post-game prayer, they’ve now made it a part of their post-game routine as well.

“That just makes my heart smile,” said Grinsteinner upon hearing that news.

“It was just a cool moment and I think this world could use that right now,” explained Nate Zachman, Mott-Regent Head basketball coach.

“The reason we’re here is because of the man upstairs,” said Mott-Regent senior Jordan Ottmar. “That’s the reason we play and we must give gratitude back to Him.”

.”We’re so thankful to be able to play, win or lose. It means a lot that we can give thanks,” added teammate Ryan Doe.

Their coaches are thankful for these young men and they are excited to see them leave their mark on the world, one game at a time.

“One at a time, the world gets better,” said Grinsteinner.

