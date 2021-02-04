Six DLB Lakers students sign with college sports teams

DES LACS, N.D. – The DLB Lakers hosted a signing ceremony for six student-athletes in Des Lacs, ranging from track & field, volleyball, and softball stars.

The players reflected on their experiences in Red and White, who helped them get to Signing Day, and continuing to be teammates in the case of Zoey Reed and Addyson Hughes as well as cousins Brooklyn and Brynley Benno.

“My coaches have helped me a lot to get me where I am. I wouldn’t be where I am now without my teammates and coaches,” said Reese Sys, Minot State Track & Field signee (long/triple jump).

“All the years that we’ve gone to district championships and the region tournament, all the wins,” said Ava Wille, Valley City State Volleyball signee.

“It’s really exciting. I like playing with [Addyson],” said Reed, Minot State Volleyball signee.

“[Zoey and I are] really close. We’ve been partners for warmup every single game, and now going to college together is special, said Hughes, Minot State Volleyball signee.

“[Bismarck State College] definitely just checked all the boxes for me. The location was away from home to get that experience, but close enough to be able to visit on the weekend,” said Brooklyn Benno, Bismarck State College Softball signee.

“It’ll be good. I’m excited because we’re so used to each other already. It’ll be good for us to keep going,” said Brynley Benno, Bismarck State College Softball signee.

The Lakers’ academic plans at their respective future schools are:

Sys: Accounting

Hughes: Biology

Wille: Health Science

Reed: Social Work or Nursing

Brooklyn Benno: Pre-Occupational Therapy

Brynley Benno: Pre-Physical or Pre-Occupational Therapy

