Silver Alert issued for missing Bismarck man

A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of the Bismarck Police Department.

Theodore Heath of Bismarck, ND is a 70 year old white male.

He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 212 pounds, has hazel eyes and grey hair.

His last known whereabouts were at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living Facility at 3406 Dominion Street in Bismarck, ND.

He does not currently have a vehicle, is believed to be on foot and does not have clothing for the weather.

Additional information: He was last seen wearing a Vietnam Veteran baseball hat, red or blue jacket and a face mask that has a husky dog on it. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

