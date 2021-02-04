Advertisement

Second round for HERG Grants

By John Salling
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. – A new round of hospitality grants are coming out from the state to help struggling businesses.

These staff at the Clarion Hotel in Minot have needed to branch out to keep things running.

“Trying to keep employees employed is a daily struggle. If you don’t have the revenue coming in there is no wages going out. We’re doing our best,” said Chris Baze, general manager.

Baze said many of the staff are learning new trades so they can fill multiple roles and keep their jobs. The industry has suffered over the last year and rooms are still empty, which is why the state is offering help.

“To continue to serve customers and continue to employ North Dakotans. We hope that the injection of capital will allow them to survive one of the worst economic environments that the pandemic has created,” said Shawn Kessel, Dept. of Commerce.

The CARES Act funding was given an extension and the state is using the grant to help theaters, bowling alleys, and other business that benefit the community. 

“A lot has been done, but a lot needs to be done. I originally said I thought six months to a year, but seeing the trend, seeing how it’s going this could take years and years,” said Baze.

Baze said that you’ll know things are back to normal when the exhibit hall and the rooms are full.

Eligible businesses can apply between Feb. 4 and 25.

Click here for more information.

