Reshaping the State Auditor

State Auditor Josh Gallion
State Auditor Josh Gallion(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are making another attempt to redefine the State Auditor’s role and powers.

Two years after the legislature attempted to limit the office’s authority in conducting audits, a series of bills would repeal necessary permissions.

If the bills pass, the State Auditor would no longer be required to get the legislature’s approval to conduct certain audits on state agencies.

Another bill would change the structure of how audits are conducted.

The State Auditor Josh Gallion said the bill would put statewide responsibilities on cities and counties without training to conduct the work.

While holding a talk stack of books, Gallion said: “These are the guidelines that we follow in conducting audits and many of these agencies must know. You talk about reading the fine print… this isn’t big print. These are very complex and detailed standards.”

Gallion added the office would need more than $4 million per year, because they would need to rely on outside firms to conduct the audits, which would require approval from lawmakers.

