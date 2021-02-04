Advertisement

ORCS’ Cutter Kent signs letter of intent with Jamestown football

ORCS' Cutter Kent signs letter of intent with Jamestown football
ORCS' Cutter Kent signs letter of intent with Jamestown football(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Our Redeemer’s defensive tackle Cutter Kent signed his national letter of intent to join the Jamestown Jimmies football team.

Kent said he loves the grind of becoming a tougher football player in the trenches.

“They are going to get the guy that’s working to put in the work. I really love spending time in the weight room and giving it my all to get stronger,” said Kent.

Kent plans to pursue a career in criminal justice to join the FBI or DEA.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas Pump
Gas Tax increase gaining speed
Thomas Allen Townson
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled; Devils Lake man found deceased
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.4% rate; 139 positive; 0 deaths; +1,906 vaccinated
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum executive order on Biden impact
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.4% rate; 140 positive; 0 deaths; +3,537 vaccinated

Latest News

Basketball hoop
Class-A Basketball Polls
Jaxon Feller
Bishop Ryan’s Jaxon Feller signs letter of intent for UMary football
Gunner Swanson
Sports Spotlight: Gunner Swanson
ACHA
University of Mary to host 2021 ACHA men’s Division 2 national hockey tournament