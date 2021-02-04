ORCS’ Cutter Kent signs letter of intent with Jamestown football

MINOT, N.D. – Our Redeemer’s defensive tackle Cutter Kent signed his national letter of intent to join the Jamestown Jimmies football team.

Kent said he loves the grind of becoming a tougher football player in the trenches.

“They are going to get the guy that’s working to put in the work. I really love spending time in the weight room and giving it my all to get stronger,” said Kent.

Kent plans to pursue a career in criminal justice to join the FBI or DEA.

