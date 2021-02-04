Advertisement

Musician from Minot releasing new single in Nashville

(Heather Rae Brockell)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Minot native is looking to make a name for herself on the music scene in Nashville.

This week she’s releasing a new single.

Heather Rae’s song, Loco Por Dinero, becomes available Feb. 5.

She said the single is inspired by 2020 and the world being crazy for money. “I always get a little nervous cause there definitely is a sense of vulnerability putting something out that you’ve written, and you’ve also performed on. I get a little nervous but it’s exciting to just finally have it out, and to be done with it. It’s an accomplishment so it feels good,” said Heather Rae.

Heather Rae will have an online release party for the song at Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

Check out her Facebook page for more info.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Allen Townson
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled; Devils Lake man found deceased
Theodore Heath
UPDATE: Missing man who prompted Silver Alert found safe north of Bismarck
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.4% rate; 140 positive; 0 deaths; +3,537 vaccinated
Twelve North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades
12 North Dakota communities will be receiving upgrades

Latest News

Trinity Health online payment portal down
Minot Symphony Orchestra
Minot Symphony Orchestra prepares for live and virtual audience
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out
Post-game prayer
Small S.D. town’s post-game routine making an impact