Musician from Minot releasing new single in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Minot native is looking to make a name for herself on the music scene in Nashville.

This week she’s releasing a new single.

Heather Rae’s song, Loco Por Dinero, becomes available Feb. 5.

She said the single is inspired by 2020 and the world being crazy for money. “I always get a little nervous cause there definitely is a sense of vulnerability putting something out that you’ve written, and you’ve also performed on. I get a little nervous but it’s exciting to just finally have it out, and to be done with it. It’s an accomplishment so it feels good,” said Heather Rae.

Heather Rae will have an online release party for the song at Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

