Missing Bismarck man found in ice house

Theodore Heath
Theodore Heath(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the Bismarck police, a 70-year-old man who went missing from an assisted living home Wednesday was found sleeping in a ice house in North Bismarck.

Police say around 6 a.m. on Thursday the Burleigh County Sheriffs Office responded to a call on Highway 83 and Violet Ave. for the missing man.

A resident told officers he went outside to make sure the heat was turned off in the ice house when he found Theodore Heath sleeping inside on a bed.

Heath was taken to a Bismarck hospital.

The location where Heath was found is approximately 5.5 miles from the Edgewood Assisted Living facility where he was last seen on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

