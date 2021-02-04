Mark Graupe out as Minot State Women’s Basketball Coach

MINOT, N.D. – Mark Graupe was relieved of his head coaching duties of Minot State Women’s Basketball, the MSU Athletic Department announced Thursday.

“It became evident to me that our women’s basketball [program] was not making the progress we all had expected,” said Andy Carter, MSU Director of Athletics.

The Beavers have a record of 2-6 this season, and Graupe’s overall record with the team was 36-55 (25-47 NSIC).

Assistant Coach Ryan Clark will take the leadership role for the rest of the season, with a national search to fill the head coaching position already underway.

