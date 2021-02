JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says a man died after being trapped in a grain bin.

The 60-year-old man was reportedly trapped in a grain bin southwest of Jamestown after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The identity of the victim has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

