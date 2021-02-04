‘Ma Rainey,’ ‘Minari’ and Boseman lead SAG nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Chadwick Boseman received two posthumous nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Thursday, while the Korean American family drama “Minari” and Spike Lee’s Vietnam veteran drama “Da 5 Bloods” were among the nominees for best ensemble.

The nominees, announced on Instagram Live, differed notably from the Golden Globe nominations announced the day before. While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association spurned films with largely non-white casts in its tops awards, the actors guild nominated a strikingly more diverse slate of nominees for its top award, best ensemble.

Up for best ensemble are Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” about a 1964 meeting of four Black icons; the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari”; Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

All of those films, except Sorkin’s, were overlooked Wednesday by the Globes. “Minari,” set in Arkansas but with largely Korean dialogue, was even ruled ineligible for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s top award, best dramatic film.

But the SAG Awards are considered a far better barometer for the Academy Awards. Actors account for the largest percentage of the film academy. Usually, the eventual Oscar best picture winner was previously nominated for best ensemble by the SAG Awards, though “Green Book” and “The Shape of Water” were two recent exceptions. Last year, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” won the SAG’s top honor (and became the first non-English film to do so) before triumphing at the Oscars.

Boseman, who died last August at age 43, was nominated not just for his lead performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” but also his supporting role in “Da 5 Bloods.”

