KMOT’s Joe Skurzewski recognized for raising awareness of veterans issues

Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – KMOT News Director Joe Skurzewski was recognized Wednesday for his efforts in recent years in raising awareness for the struggles veterans face when returning from the battlefield.

Richard Reuer presented Joe with the Patriot Legacy Award through Wreaths Across America Minot Civil Air Patrol. He also presented Joe with the Legion of Honor Award through the Chapel of the Four Chaplains, an organization based out of Philadelphia.

In 2016 Joe participated in “22 pushups in 22 days” to highlight the 22 veterans on average who are lost each day to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Joe said he was flattered to be honored with the awards and was proud to help shed light on an important issue.

Congratulations to Joe on these honors and for supporting the Minot community!

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

