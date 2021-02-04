Advertisement

‘Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act’ introduced

Johnson says the cancellation of the pipeline will negatively affect the economies of rural states like South Dakota(Nick Nelson)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven and twelve other senators have introduced the “Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act.”

The goal is to authorize continued construction of the pipeline after President Joe Biden revoked the cross border operation permit.

The project is expected to provided an estimated 11,000 jobs and up to 60,000 indirect jobs. The act hopes to generate tax revenue, increase renewable energy demand, reduce emissions and strengthen North American energy independence.

“Our legislation ensures that the Keystone XL pipeline, which was already under construction, can continue. This important infrastructure project provides good jobs and economic growth, while also bolstering our energy security and helping reduce our reliance on Middle Eastern oil,” said Hoeven.

“Eliminating the Keystone XL Pipeline will raise emissions, energy costs, the risk of transportation accidents, and the number of Americans without a job. It is ironic President Biden, who bills himself as a unifying jobs creator, would start his presidency by going after an industry that provides opportunity and a better way of life for every American,” said Cramer.

North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong has also introduced companion legislation in the House.

