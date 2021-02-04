‘Four Chaplains’ honored in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - Wednesday marks the 78th Anniversary of the day Four Chaplains made the ultimate sacrifice by giving up their life jackets as their transport ship sank.

Wreaths Across America held a memorial event for them in many cities across the country Wednesday, including at the Pioneer Village in Burlington.

Organizers set up two displays inside the historic Samuelson house in remembrance of the men.

They say the event is important to celebrate to educate others about that day and the selfless act of those four chaplains.

We’re here at the Samuelson House for people to stop by, and witness and see their pictures we have a brochure to give them with information, said Richard Reuer, Minot Civil Air Patrol W.A.A Coordinator.

The organization celebrates the anniversary of the World War II chaplains each year.

