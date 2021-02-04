Fargo man is now facing a murder charge in domestic violence case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 27-year-old Cody Plumlee is now facing a murder charge in connection to a domestic violence case Valley News Live reported in December of 2020. The specific charge is listed as “Murder-In course of and in furtherance of, or flight from certain crimes-Adult victim.”

On December 7th, Fargo Police responded to a disturbance and medical call at 702 26th Street N.

Court documents say Cody Plumlee was at the home and eventually got into an argument with a woman living there over keys to the vehicle they both use. Another woman there at the time told police that Plumlee pushed the woman to the ground, got the keys and then left in the vehicle.

The witness says Plumlee returned to the home about 45 minutes later and started banging on the door, demanding to be let in. Court documents say even though both women told Plumlee to leave, he kicked opened the door and went inside the home. The witness told police Plumlee left the home after he shoved the other woman down a flight of stairs. Court documents say the woman was unconscious after she fell down the stairs backwards.

Plumlee told police methamphetamine strained the relationship he had with the woman and that she would not return a phone be bought for her. Plumlee told officers that he was attacked by the two women and that they took his apartment keys because they had planned to burglarize him.

Plumlee admitted to kicking in the back door of the home and that he found one of the women inside with a frying pan. Plumlee told police that while he was inside the home, he realized he had his apartment keys the entire time. Plumlee also told police that one of the women hit him in the forehead with the pan as she was yelling for him to get out. Plumlee says he then shoved the woman down the stairs and that she was not able to adequately catch herself as she fell backwards.

The woman’s family says she suffered a life threatening brain injury and was put on life support.

