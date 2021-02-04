Dickinson Police cracking down on drug trafficking through city

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) -The Dickinson Police Department has seen an increase in narcotics being trafficked through the city.

Those include counterfeit pills containing fentanyl that has been linked to a string of overdoses.

Small blue pills are created to look like Oxycodone but are laced with fentanyl.

“We can generally tell when there is a bad batch in town, because we’re going from overdose to overdose in three- or four-hour spans,” said public information officer, Lt. Michael Hanel.

Nowadays, officers heading out on patrol are preparing to save lives in other ways.

“Multiple officers have gone through multiple, multiple doses of Narcan,” said officer Chad Hopponen.

On Saturday, police seized heroin and drug paraphernalia from a routine traffic stop. Four people were arrested and charged.

“We’re on the 94 corridors . When you get certain vehicles coming from Washington or source states you pay more attention. And the officers that were involved recognize that something wasn’t right, and they furthered their investigation,” said Hopponen.

Lt. Hanel says the department has shifted its focus from users to investigating and prosecuting the traffickers bringing the drugs into town.

“If we can get to the major distributors in the region, that is where we want to take our narcotics investigation,” said Hanel.

The department has seen the counterfeit pills dwindle over the last month, but they are still seizing a large amount of opioids.

“We’re continuing to see that same type of medication circulating around the community. Our task force agency is reporting seizing hundreds of doses here a week, “said Hanel.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the pills can be sold at upwards of $30 in Midwest states.

Dickinson police report the pills are sold for $80 in the city.

Dickinson police say many of the opioid users are helping establish the investigation.

In North Dakota, immunity is built into the law, therefore if a user reports an overdose to the police and assist in the investigation, they are immune from prosecution.

