Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative works to combat power outages

Power Lines
Power Lines(Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative says efforts to combat power outages are going well.

The outages have affected many in south central North Dakota throughout the week and are caused by rime ice.

The ice has been falling off powerlines throughout the day without causing further power failures.

The coop says they hope to have power restored to 95% of their members by Thursday evening.

