Class-A Basketball Polls

Basketball hoop
Basketball hoop(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a new number one ranked team in Class-A Boys Basketball. West Fargo lost to Fargo North 96-83. It was the Packers first defeat of the season and it sends W.F. Sheyenne to the top spot. The Mustangs only loss was the West Fargo in the first game of the season. The Legacy Sabers are on a 6-game winning streak and they’re new to the top five this week.

On the Class-A Girls side, there was a little movement because Watford City lost back-to-back games to Century and Bismarck High. The Patriots are number one while the wolves drop of fifth.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team                    Record Pts LW

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (16) 14-1 84  2nd

2. West Fargo               12-1 62  1st

3. Minot High (1)           13-1 57  3rd

4. Jamestown                11-2 34  4th

5. Bismarck Legacy          11-3 10  NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:  Fargo Davies (10-4) and Bismarck High (11-4)

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team                 Record Pts LW

1. Bismarck Century (17) 12-0 85  1st

2. Devils Lake           10-0 68  2nd

3. Fargo Davies          13-1 50  4th

4. Grand Forks Red River 10-3 32  5th

5. Watford City          11-3 14  3rd

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:  Bismarck Legacy (11-3)

