Class-A Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a new number one ranked team in Class-A Boys Basketball. West Fargo lost to Fargo North 96-83. It was the Packers first defeat of the season and it sends W.F. Sheyenne to the top spot. The Mustangs only loss was the West Fargo in the first game of the season. The Legacy Sabers are on a 6-game winning streak and they’re new to the top five this week.

On the Class-A Girls side, there was a little movement because Watford City lost back-to-back games to Century and Bismarck High. The Patriots are number one while the wolves drop of fifth.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts LW

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (16) 14-1 84 2nd

2. West Fargo 12-1 62 1st

3. Minot High (1) 13-1 57 3rd

4. Jamestown 11-2 34 4th

5. Bismarck Legacy 11-3 10 NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fargo Davies (10-4) and Bismarck High (11-4)

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts LW

1. Bismarck Century (17) 12-0 85 1st

2. Devils Lake 10-0 68 2nd

3. Fargo Davies 13-1 50 4th

4. Grand Forks Red River 10-3 32 5th

5. Watford City 11-3 14 3rd

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (11-3)

