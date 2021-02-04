Advertisement

Bishop Ryan’s Jaxon Feller signs letter of intent for UMary football

Jaxon Feller
Jaxon Feller(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Bishop Ryan running back Jaxon Feller made it official by signing his letter of intent to play for the University of Mary football team on Wednesday.

He described what made the difference for the Marauders in the recruiting process.

“I liked the energy they brought to the visits and how they showed what they’re about. I just liked how their mindsets were about different things, and that really set me there,” said Feller.

Feller plans to study radiology in Bismarck.

