11 Bismarck businesses reported for selling tobacco to minors

Cigarettes(AP)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During an operation on Tuesday, Bismarck Police checked 27 businesses in the area to see if they would sell tobacco to minors.

Bismarck Police had a 20-year-old go into the stores and purchase electronic smoking devices.

Of the 27 stores, 11 businesses sold the products to the person under 21.

Those 11 stores were reported to the Bismarck City Attorney’s Office for the charge of selling tobacco to a person under the age of 21.

The 11 stores that sold to the individual under 21 include:

Moe’s Smoke Shop               3500 N 14th St.

Exxon                                    4100 Saratoga Ave.

Holiday                                 3815 Trenton Dr.

Expressway Cenex                3801 E Rosser Ave.

Red Carpet                            1304 Interchange Ave.

Simonsons                             1309 E Interstate Ave.

Red Carpet                            2921 N 11th St.

MVP Northbrook/Arco          1905 N Washington St.

Pony Express                         1020 S Washington St.

Airport Arco                          1740 Airport Rd.

Superpumper                         1122 Tacoma Ave.

