11 Bismarck businesses reported for selling tobacco to minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During an operation on Tuesday, Bismarck Police checked 27 businesses in the area to see if they would sell tobacco to minors.

Bismarck Police had a 20-year-old go into the stores and purchase electronic smoking devices.

Of the 27 stores, 11 businesses sold the products to the person under 21.

Those 11 stores were reported to the Bismarck City Attorney’s Office for the charge of selling tobacco to a person under the age of 21.

The 11 stores that sold to the individual under 21 include:

Moe’s Smoke Shop 3500 N 14th St.

Exxon 4100 Saratoga Ave.

Holiday 3815 Trenton Dr.

Expressway Cenex 3801 E Rosser Ave.

Red Carpet 1304 Interchange Ave.

Simonsons 1309 E Interstate Ave.

Red Carpet 2921 N 11th St.

MVP Northbrook/Arco 1905 N Washington St.

Pony Express 1020 S Washington St.

Airport Arco 1740 Airport Rd.

Superpumper 1122 Tacoma Ave.

