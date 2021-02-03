Advertisement

Wednesday: 2.4% rate; 140 positive; 0 deaths; +3,537 vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.4% Wednesday. 140 tests were positive out of 7,231. There were 0 new deaths (1,422 total). 42 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 8 ICU beds occupied. 913 cases remain active. There have been 111,059 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.** 10.1% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose with 3.9% receiving two doses.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 1.9%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

COVID-19 Test Results  The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

Please note that from now on the daily news release will be sent Monday – Friday. The NDDoH dashboard will continue to be updated daily.

BY THE NUMBERS

73,842 – Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine

111,059 – Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

7,231 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,537,464 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

140 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

80 – PCR Tests | 60 - Antigen Tests 97,936 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

2.38% – Daily Positivity Rate**

913 – Total Active Cases

+28 - Individuals from yesterday.

103 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

95,601 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

42 – Currently Hospitalized

-3 - Individuals from yesterday.

0 – New Deaths*** (1,422 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 3

· Barnes County – 1

· Bottineau County – 3

· Bowman County – 3

· Burke County – 1

· Burleigh County – 23

· Cass County – 19

· Dickey County – 2

· Divide County – 1

· Dunn County – 1

· Eddy County – 3

· Foster County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 9

· Hettinger County – 1

· McHenry County – 3

· McKenzie County – 3

· McLean County – 6

· Mercer County – 2

· Morton County – 8

· Mountrail County – 1

· Pembina County – 1

· Ramsey County – 2

· Richland County – 1

· Rolette County – 6

· Stark County – 7

· Stutsman County – 5

· Traill County – 2

· Walsh County – 1

· Ward County – 14

· Williams County – 7

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

