Truck collides with Minot hotel

MINOT, N.D. – A truck collided with the southwest side of the Hyatt House hotel in northwest Minot Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators on scene said the driver was headed southbound, lost control, left the roadway, and collided with the hotel before rolling on its side.

Crews on scene indicated the truck driver was okay.

Minot Fire crews were clearing the damage as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.