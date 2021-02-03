Advertisement

Truck collides with Minot hotel

By Joe Skurzewski and Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – A truck collided with the southwest side of the Hyatt House hotel in northwest Minot Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators on scene said the driver was headed southbound, lost control, left the roadway, and collided with the hotel before rolling on its side.

Crews on scene indicated the truck driver was okay.

Minot Fire crews were clearing the damage as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

